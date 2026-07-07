The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTK Trust) is an autonomous body constituted by the Government of India on 5 February 2020, following the 2019 Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict. Its decision-making process is governed by the Trust's scheme and trust deed rather than by the Central or Uttar Pradesh governments.



In the order titled Neeraj Sharma vs Ministry of Home Affairs passed on 6 June, 2025, the Central Information Commission (CIC) stated that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTK) is an independent trust, which is neither owned, controlled, nor financed by the Central government and state government. They also don't release funds to the Trust.



The government has no administrative or financial involvement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Its role was limited to constituting the Trust in line with the Supreme Court's directions. Since the Trust functions independently without financial assistance or administrative control from either the Centre or any state government, it does not fall under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

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During proceedings before the Central Information Commission (CIC), counsel for the Trust argued that it was created through a trust deed rather than by a government notification. They also stated that the Trust receives no direct or indirect government funding, while the government's notification merely transferred the rights, title and interests in the acquired land to the Trust. The advocates further submitted that government nominees and the district collector do not have voting rights in the Trust's meetings.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted in line with the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict as an independent body, free from government financial or administrative control. Under the Trust rules, the Settler's role ends once the Trust is formed. As defined under Section 3 of the Indian Trusts Act, a trust is a legal arrangement to manage property for beneficiaries.

How are key decisions made?

The Trust is governed by a Board of Trustees, which discusses and approves major decisions during formal meetings. These decisions include temple construction and infrastructure, appointment or resignation of key office-bearers, financial approvals, management of donations, administrative restructuring, and future development projects. Meanwhile, resolutions are passed during Trust meetings, with trustees exercising voting powers under the Trust's governing rules.

Permanent trustees hold the primary decision-making authority

According to submissions made by the Ministry of Home Affairs before the Central Information Commission (CIC), all substantive decisions rest with the Trust's permanent trustees. Government nominees and certain ex officio members have limited roles under the Trust deed, while the permanent trustees control internal governance.

Decisions are implemented through meetings and resolutions

Major administrative actions are approved during Trust meetings. For example, in July 2026, the Trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, decided to appoint a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and initiated governance reforms after allegations relating to donations. These decisions were collectively approved during a scheduled meeting of the Trust.

Financial decisions are approved internally

The Trust decides how donations are utilised. It recently disclosed that: