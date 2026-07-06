/Ram Temple Trust appoints Krishna Mohan as acting general secretary after Champat Rai’s resignation

Krishna Mohan, a trustee, was on Monday appointed as the interim general secretary of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in place of Champat Rai, who had resigned after donation theft came to light at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Krishna Mohan, an RSS office-bearer and a former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was appointed member of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in 2025.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri said, “We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft—whether small or large—is a secondary concern; we are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it.”

“Given the prevailing circumstances, a critical situation arose: our General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Ji Mishra submitted their resignations. Champat Rai was deeply pained, and he felt it inappropriate to continue in his role until justice is fully served—meaning the culprits are apprehended and receive appropriate punishment,” he added.

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K. Parasaran raised a significant point that under the Trust’s constitution, a resignation is deemed accepted the moment it is submitted, Swami Govind Dev Giri said.

Champat Rai’s only mistake was placing excessive trust in those close to him

The trust treasurer said Champat Rai’s only mistake was placing excessive trust in those close to him.

“We hold him in the highest regard. It is unfathomable how he could keep such wrongdoers by his side for so many years and fail to detect the conspiracies they were hatching. In my view, he remains untainted. He is not a criminal, though he did commit an error of negligence,” Giri added.

A three-member committee has been appointed to present names. The committee comprises retired Justice Pradeep Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh ji Havare, who successfully managed the Shirdi institution for 10 years, Swamiji said.

This three-member committee will interview various candidates and submit names to us, from which we will make the final selection, he added.

He said the trust will meet again on 22 July, as the SIT’s final report will be available by then.

Over 2800 items as offerings, all of which are safe: Giri

Giri further said that allegations are being made that various offerings vanished without a trace.

“We wish to inform you that we possess a register listing 2800 such items, and all of them are safe,” he added.

The trust also displayed five specific items that have been the subject of discussion to the mediapersons from news agencies.

Addressing the media, Krishna Mohan said, “I have been entrusted with the responsibility of discharging the duties of general secretary in an acting capacity until a new general secretary is appointed. We are all deeply pained by the events that have transpired; everyone has suffered, including the devotees of Ram.”

Shortcomings were exploited: Krishna Mohan

“There were certain shortcomings in management and operations that were exploited by others. Therefore, my primary endeavour will be to plug these loopholes and rectify errors. I will make every effort to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” he added.

“The prevailing atmosphere has somewhat tarnished the image of our Trust, giving rise to a sense of mistrust within society. We will take all necessary steps to dispel this negative perception and rebuild trust within the community,” Krishna Mohan added.

Mohan, who hails from the Hardoi district, was the region in charge of the RSS for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mohan joined the Maharashtra cadre of the Indian Forest Service after completing an MSc in geology from Lucknow University.