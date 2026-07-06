/Built to stay unseen, ready to strike: India's new Stealth Frigate 'Mahendragiri' is about to join the Navy. Here's everything to know

In a major boost to the Indian defence forces, Indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on July 11, officials said on Monday. It will become the sixth indigenous stealth frigate to be inducted in the navy reflecting government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the growing capabilities of India's defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Here are the features that makes Mahendragiri a real threat for India's foes

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the naval warship is equipped with advanced suite of weapons, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems and electronic warfare capabilities

It is Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai

Mahendragiri is the sixth ship of the Nilgiri-class under Project 17A

It is one of the most sophisticated frontline warships built in India as it features advanced automation, enhanced survivability and reduced radar signature

The modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system that powers the vessel makes it capable of high-speed operations and long endurance deployments across the full spectrum of maritime missions, according to Indian Navy

Anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations are not the only capabilities of Mahendragiri but it is also suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions, according to the statement release by the navy

It is going to strengthen India's position as a leading indigenous warship-building nation and enhance the Navy's operational capabilities

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