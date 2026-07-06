/Ram Temple Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation amid donation theft row

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary after the massive controversy over theft of the donations offered by devotees to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The resignation of Anil Mishra as trustee has also been accepted by the trust.

Both decisions of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were unanimous, while Champat Rai and Anil Mishra stayed away from the meeting held within the temple premises on Monday.

However, sources indicated that Champat Rai may continue as a trustee unless he chooses otherwise.

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The leadership change comes at a time when the Trust is under scrutiny following the alleged irregularities in temple donations, with police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing their probe into the matter.

The trust’s meeting was held at the guest house inside the temple premises. The trust expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government earlier.

Champat Rai has been at the centre of the controversy since his former driver and close aide Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, is among the eight people arrested by the UP Police.

Both Rai and Mishra have been grilled by the SIT and the Ayodhya Police, but no first information report (FIR) has been registered against them as of now.