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Ram Temple Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation amid donation theft row

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 17:17 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 17:57 IST
Ram Temple Trust accepts Champat Rai’s resignation amid donation theft row

The trust expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Photograph: (X)

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The change of leadership in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust comes at a time after the trust came under scrutiny following the alleged irregularities and misappropriation of donations made to the temple. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and police are continuing their probe.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary after the massive controversy over theft of the donations offered by devotees to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The resignation of Anil Mishra as trustee has also been accepted by the trust.

Both decisions of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were unanimous, while Champat Rai and Anil Mishra stayed away from the meeting held within the temple premises on Monday.

However, sources indicated that Champat Rai may continue as a trustee unless he chooses otherwise.

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The leadership change comes at a time when the Trust is under scrutiny following the alleged irregularities in temple donations, with police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing their probe into the matter.

The trust’s meeting was held at the guest house inside the temple premises. The trust expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government earlier.

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Champat Rai has been at the centre of the controversy since his former driver and close aide Ramashankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, is among the eight people arrested by the UP Police.

Both Rai and Mishra have been grilled by the SIT and the Ayodhya Police, but no first information report (FIR) has been registered against them as of now.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had preponed its crucial executive committee meeting from July 11 to July 6 in the wake of the controversy and after trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra handed over their resignations after the Ram Temple donation misappropriation case came to light. Trust’s treasurer Govind Dev Giri had said that the meeting had been advanced because several important matters required immediate discussion.

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

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Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media. He’s passionate about news, has a penchant fo...Read More

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