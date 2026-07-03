/‘We are all extremely pained and angered’: RSS says Ram Temple trust must rectify all shortcomings

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) issued its first comments on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the incident “extremely painful” while urging strict action against the guilty. It also sought greater transparency and accountability in the temple’s management while expressing deep concern over the donation theft.

In its statement on Friday, the RSS also appealed to the entire Hindu society to display patience and restraint and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma by exploiting this unfortunate incident.

RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said that the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi had become a symbol of faith and devotion for the Hindu community through the sacrifices and dedication of generations of devotees, and the donation theft had hurt the sentiments of Ram devotees across the country.

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“The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a centre of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society, owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Rambhakts,” he said.

The unfortunate incident of theft has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees; “we are all extremely pained and angered by this event,” the RSS leader said.

Hosabale added that the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

The RSS leader said “it is essential” to ensure that those found guilty after the investigation “face severe punishment”.

He also called on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat the incident as an exceptional matter and address any shortcomings in the temple’s management and operational systems, stressing that it was essential to ensure that the faith of millions of devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains intact and the uncertainty surrounding the incident comes to an end.

“It is natural for the entire Hindu society, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to expect the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations. This is crucial to ensure that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remain unbroken and steadfast. The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end,” Hosabale said in a video posted by RSS on X.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also calls upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident,” the RSS general secretary said.