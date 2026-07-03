/Indian govt orders removal of 3 Chinese apps used to remotely stop e-rickshaws

The government has directed authorities to take down three mobile applications that are reportedly being misused to remotely switch off e-rickshaws or battery-operated vehicles while they are on the roads. The apps - BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch-i-ion, have been ordered to be taken down, with officials warning that any other similar apps found to be misused will also be blocked.



The move follows growing concerns after videos surfaced online showing individuals approaching moving e-rickshaws and shutting them down using these apps. One of the apps, Lossigy, reportedly allows users to locate a nearby electric vehicle and disable it with a single tap. The app was tested with the consent of an e-rickshaw driver and was successfully used to stop the vehicle.



Drivers said the vulnerability has existed for years but has gained attention recently after social media videos of people remotely halting e-rickshaws went viral. The apps reportedly exploit Bluetooth-based systems that, in some cases, do not require passwords or authentication. As a result, anyone within Bluetooth range can download the app, connect to a nearby vehicle and cut off its power with a single tap.

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IT Secretary reacts

In response to the development, IT Secretary S Krishnan said at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Cybersecurity Summit on Friday that action had been taken soon after the applications came to the attention of the government. “That is right…there are a couple of apps which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores,” PTI quoted Krishnan as saying.



Krishnan added that the recent move also underscored the need for stronger checks before applications live through digital marketplaces. He also indicated that the government would be involved with app store operators in order to provide greater scrutiny of software that could pose security risks or be misused.