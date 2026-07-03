/Thousands embark on annual Amarnath Yatra as authorities enforce strict security

Thousands of pilgrims embarked on the annual Amarnath Yatra from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal early this morning, marking a major phase of the pilgrimage as authorities enforced extensive security measures and reiterated adherence to the registration schedule. Authorities said over 10,000 pilgrims were expected to undertake the Baltal route for darshan of the naturally formed ice Shiva Lingam and return to the base camp later in the day.

Simultaneously, around 10,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed via the traditional 42-kilometre Pahalgam route, with officials expecting them to complete the pilgrimage and return over the next one or two days.

Despite recent rainfall and difficult trail conditions, pilgrims displayed unwavering enthusiasm, with many describing the journey as a spiritually uplifting experience. Security personnel, disaster response teams and medical staff remained deployed across both routes to ensure the safe movement of devotees.

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"We feel truly blessed to be part of the first batch of pilgrims undertaking this year's Amarnath Yatra. The arrangements this year are much better than in previous years, and everything has been managed very well. We pray for peace, unity, and harmony. I was also part of the first batch last year, and I must say the local people have been extremely supportive and helpful throughout the journey." Rameshwar, Pilgrim.

Officials said elaborate arrangements, including multi-layered security, RFID verification, medical facilities, emergency shelters and logistical support, have been put in place along both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes. Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security agencies, is closely monitoring weather forecasts and trail conditions throughout the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued an advisory urging devotees to undertake the pilgrimage only after completing advance registration and to strictly adhere to their allotted travel dates.

The administration said a daily cap on the number of pilgrims has been fixed in accordance with Supreme Court directions to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the Yatra. It clarified that while advance registration had been made available through designated bank branches and online platforms, the Tatkal or on-the-spot registration facility has only limited slots and cannot accommodate large numbers of unregistered pilgrims.

Authorities also advised registered pilgrims not to arrive before their scheduled dates, emphasising that no devotee would be allowed to proceed before the date mentioned on the registration permit. "We feel truly blessed to be undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. We will pray for peace and harmony across the world, and I hope I am fortunate enough to perform this sacred pilgrimage every year. The weather is pleasant, and the atmosphere here is filled with devotion and positivity," said Manoj Sharma, A Pilgrim.