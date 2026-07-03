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India: Hardeep Puri admits E20 petrol may reduce mileage, but dismisses widespread criticism as ‘make-believe narrative’

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:42 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:46 IST
India: Hardeep Puri admits E20 petrol may reduce mileage, but dismisses widespread criticism as ‘make-believe narrative’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches E20 fuel and flags off Green Mobility Rally at the occasion of India Energy Week 2023 (Feb 06, 2023). Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Is E20 petrol really an experiment on 3.6 crore Indians? As criticism over ethanol-blended fuel grows, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri admitted that mileage may fall but still dismissed concerns as a 'make-believe narrative'. Here's what he said.

Is the Government of India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) just an "experiment" on 3.6 crore Indians? Amid widespread criticism over the ethanol-blended fuel rollout, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday (Jul 3) dismissed rising concerns over mileage, engine performance and reliability as a “make-believe narrative.”

This comes as, slamming the Centre's E20 petrol, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday (Jul 1) alleged that the Union government had made "3.6 crore Indians part of an experiment" by rolling out ethanol-blended fuel without adequate evidence, public consultation or consensus.

Also read | When will petrol and diesel get cheaper in India? Modi government's petroleum minister Hardeep Puri drops BIG HINT

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Puri acknowledges loss of mileage but insists E20 a good thing

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Puri acknowledged that fuel efficiency may decline slightly with 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, but argued that ethanol improves acceleration and reduces engine knocking. He also sought to reassure motorists that insurance coverage would not be affected by the use of E20 fuel.

Puri dismissed much of the criticism around mileage and engine performance as misinformation, labelling it a "make-believe narrative".

"There is a complete make-believe narrative being unleashed on social media by people who should know better," he said.

Acknowledging that fuel efficiency may decline slightly, he argued that ethanol blends also offer performance advantages. "Mileage, yes, it may drop a little," Puri said. "But it is now well established that when you have ethanol, they use it in racing cars also. The acceleration increases, knocking improves."

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What about insurance and vehicle safety?

One concern frequently raised by motorists is whether using E20 fuel could affect insurance coverage. Puri sought to put those fears to rest. "Insurance companies have given clarification that there is no issue," he said.

The minister also stressed that India's ethanol-blending programme has not been implemented in haste. According to him, the 20 per cent blending target was reached only after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

"We have reached this stage after consulting all the stakeholders... SIAM... ARAI," he said.

Could India move beyond E20?

The government is already looking further ahead. Puri indicated that any future move towards higher blending levels, such as E25 fuel, would only happen after extensive scientific testing and industry consultations.

"If we move from 20 to 25 at some stage, it will be after all the tests have been done," he said.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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