Is the Government of India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) just an "experiment" on 3.6 crore Indians? Amid widespread criticism over the ethanol-blended fuel rollout, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday (Jul 3) dismissed rising concerns over mileage, engine performance and reliability as a “make-believe narrative.”

This comes as, slamming the Centre's E20 petrol, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday (Jul 1) alleged that the Union government had made "3.6 crore Indians part of an experiment" by rolling out ethanol-blended fuel without adequate evidence, public consultation or consensus.

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Puri acknowledges loss of mileage but insists E20 a good thing

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Puri acknowledged that fuel efficiency may decline slightly with 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel, but argued that ethanol improves acceleration and reduces engine knocking. He also sought to reassure motorists that insurance coverage would not be affected by the use of E20 fuel.

Puri dismissed much of the criticism around mileage and engine performance as misinformation, labelling it a "make-believe narrative".

"There is a complete make-believe narrative being unleashed on social media by people who should know better," he said.

Acknowledging that fuel efficiency may decline slightly, he argued that ethanol blends also offer performance advantages. "Mileage, yes, it may drop a little," Puri said. "But it is now well established that when you have ethanol, they use it in racing cars also. The acceleration increases, knocking improves."

What about insurance and vehicle safety?

One concern frequently raised by motorists is whether using E20 fuel could affect insurance coverage. Puri sought to put those fears to rest. "Insurance companies have given clarification that there is no issue," he said.

The minister also stressed that India's ethanol-blending programme has not been implemented in haste. According to him, the 20 per cent blending target was reached only after extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

"We have reached this stage after consulting all the stakeholders... SIAM... ARAI," he said.

Could India move beyond E20?

The government is already looking further ahead. Puri indicated that any future move towards higher blending levels, such as E25 fuel, would only happen after extensive scientific testing and industry consultations.