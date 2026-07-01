/Small relief for Indians: Commercial LPG rate slashed by ₹183, but prices remain over 70% above January levels

India on Wednesday (Jul 1) slashed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183, bringing prices down marginally to Rs 2,930 in the national capital New Delhi. The price reduction comes after months of relentless increases driven by the West Asia crisis. Since January, India has seen the prices of commercial LPG cylinders almost double from ₹1,691.50 in January to ₹3,113.50 in June.

Indian Oil announces price cut

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Indian Oil on Tuesday announced a small reduction in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders across the country, offering relief to restaurants, hotels, eateries and small businesses that have been grappling with record fuel costs since the beginning of the year.

The price cut comes after tensions in West Asia eased, reducing fears of supply disruptions and helping energy markets stabilise.

How much have prices been reduced?

The new rates came into effect on July 1. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now been reduced by Rs 183.50, bringing it down from Rs 3,113.50 to Rs 2,930. Similar reductions have been announced in other major cities.

Commercial LPG cylinder new prices:

Domestic consumers, however, will not see any immediate benefit. The price of the standard 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder remains unchanged for July.

From nearly double the price to a 5% cut

To understand the significance of the latest cut, we must look at what happened over the past six months. At the start of 2026, a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 1,691.50. By June, that same cylinder was selling for Rs 3,113.50.

In other words, prices had almost doubled in just five months. The biggest reason was the conflict in West Asia, which disrupted global energy markets and triggered concerns about fuel supplies moving through critical shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

As oil and gas markets reacted, LPG prices climbed month after month. Notably, the increases did not happen all at once.