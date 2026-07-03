/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveils Top 60 civic-tech innovations to transform Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta lauded the creativity, technical expertise, and problem-solving abilities of young innovators from across the country at Delhi Next – Code, Create & Change, India's largest civic-tech innovation programme. The initiative witnessed an overwhelming response, reaching more than one crore young people and encouraging students, developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to create technology-driven solutions for some of Delhi's most pressing urban challenges. After multiple rounds of evaluation, the Top 60 teams were selected to showcase their ideas before government officials, industry experts, and mentors.

The shortlisted innovations focused on practical solutions to key civic issues, including traffic congestion, waterlogging, air pollution, waste management, public safety, and citizen service delivery. Designed with scalability and real-world implementation in mind, these projects aim to improve governance while enhancing the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the enthusiasm and ingenuity displayed by the participants reflected the immense potential of India's youth to contribute to nation-building through innovation. She emphasized that the government is committed to creating opportunities where technology can directly address public challenges and improve governance.

What sets Delhi Next apart is its focus on implementation rather than just competition. The winning ideas will move beyond the stage and into action through pilot projects in collaboration with relevant Delhi Government departments. The selected teams will receive expert mentorship, technical guidance, and a structured implementation roadmap to help transform their concepts into impactful public solutions.