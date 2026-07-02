/Delhi's new winter pollution rules explained: Vehicle curbs, construction ban and WFH norms

The Delhi Government will move to a reactive, AQI-triggered pollution response to combat air pollution during the upcoming winter months. The series of restrictions will come into effect from November 1 to February 28 every year. This includes curbs on vehicles, construction and demolition, and other auxiliary measures like staggered office timings and work from home. The framework of actions, notified on June 23, will be implemented alongside the Graded Response Action Plan to reduce disruptions to workplaces, educational institutions and transport through advance planning.

What are the new restrictions?

Motor vehicles registered outside Delhi and below the BS-VI emission standard will not be allowed to ply in the national capital from November 1 to January 31 every year. CNGs, electric vehicles, emergency services such as ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, and other categories are exempted from this. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate are banned from refuelling at any petrol pump. Authorised parking facilities other than those owned and operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation across Delhi will double their rates to discourage the use of private vehicles.

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“All motor vehicles registered outside the National Capital Territory of Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards shall not be permitted to ply in Delhi. Transport Department, GNCTD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Traffic Police shall ensure strict compliance with the direction,” says the notification.

The Delhi government requires 50 per cent physical staff attendance in government and private offices. “All private entities are to… implement staggered working hours, ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms, minimise vehicular movement associated with office commute by using methods like car-pooling, ride-sharing, common bus, promoting public transport, etc.,” says the notification.

There will be a ban on dust-generating demolition and open civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31. There will be a ban on all construction and demolition activities from December 10 to January 20, barring urgent government projects. During that period, vehicles carrying loose construction materials are barred from entering Delhi, except those engaged in activities of national importance. Commercial construction sites exceeding 3000 square meters must employ 100 GSM green anti-smog nets and anti-smog guns.