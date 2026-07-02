/Watch: Japan PM Sanae Takaichi plays santoor as PM Modi applauds during Delhi visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shared a light at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, on Thursday, July 2. Following a cultural event, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was seen trying her hand at Santoor. The room was filled with applause from guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

Japanese Prime Minister is on a three-day official visit to New Delhi for the 16th India-Japanese summit. The viral moment happened during the cultural luncheon organised by the PM's office, featuring a medley of traditional Indian instrumental music. After enjoying the traditional performance, PM Takaichi was invited to try the santoor herself, which she gladly accepted. The delegation looked on smile and applauded as it became a key cultural moment.

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The Cabinet Public Relations Officer of Japan shared the viral moment on the social media platform X. Along with a beautiful picture, they shared a short but lovely story. “A moment from the luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Modi. At the luncheon, there was entertainment with performances on traditional instruments. Toward the end, Prime Minister Takaichi, after expressing thanks to all the performers, was invited by one of the musicians to try playing the traditional instrument santu, and..., Prime Minister Modi also smiled and clapped,” read the post.

Prior to this, India and Japan decided to give a new momentum to their economic partnership. At the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of 'Japan Business Week' to resolve the issues faced by Japanese companies