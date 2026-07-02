/Laura Loomer urges Israel to bomb Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral, sparks outrage

Far-right activist and commentator Laura Loomer has urged Israel to bomb the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She termed the funeral “a target-rich environment”. Laura Loomer is a long-term ally of President Trump, has been criticised for promoting conspiracy theories, using hate speech, and executing aggressive public stunts.

Loomer reposted a news report detailing the long-delayed mass funeral by calling the gathering a "target-rich environment" alongside a bomb emoji. She then again reposted the same report, suggesting that IDF has the “opportunity to do the funniest thing” along with tagging the social media account of IDF. When pushed by social media users suggesting that Zionists lack ethics and would not stop attacking a funeral, she responded that she would never say no to bombing “jihadis”.

"I’ll never say no to an opportunity to see the US or IDF bomb a bunch of jihadis,” Loomer responded.

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An Iranian military commander on Thursday warned against attacking as Iran prepares for the ‌state funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We warn the ​enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and ​the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and ⁠to think about the harsh retaliation our armed ​forces would make to any threat and aggression against ​our country,” said Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, in a statement to the state media.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghei said that the funeral ceremony of Khamenei will be something that no one has ever seen. “Official delegations and public groups from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend.” Tehran's governor has said that around 5 large pilgrim hostels with an area of 15 to 20 hectares have been planned around Tehran’s Musalla. Around 5,000 schools and 700 mosques have been prepared to accommodate guests. “Our planning is not just until Tuesday; we have also planned for the return of the pilgrims,” said Tehran's Governor. India is sending a high-level official delegation led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnai. Opposition leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were also invited to join.