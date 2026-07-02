/OpenAI proposes 5% stake for US government: What Sam Altman's AI wealth fund plan means

OpenAI has proposed to hand over a 5 per cent stake of its company to the US government, reported Financial Times on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the “early conversation”. According to the reports, OpenAI has suggested that other AI companies hand over similar stakes in their firm to the Trump administration. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has argued that the arrangement, would allow the American public to share the financial upside of the AI boom.

What is the proposal?

According to the reports, Sam Altman has urged that AI giants like Google, Meta, and Anthropic cede similar stakes to create a public investment vehicle like the Alaska Permanent Fund, paying annual dividends to citizens of the AI wealth. The discussions were held with President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He has also reportedly discussed with Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders. Though it remains uncertain if other AI giants are willing to participate in the exercise.

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What does it mean for AI giants?

A 5 per cent stake of OpenAI could translate into roughly $42.6 billion, depending on the $852 billion valuation. This could reduce the potential threat and vulnerability of the public, which threatens jobs in many industries, has many wide ranging implication on the environment and national security. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are planning to go public as early as H2 2026.

Critics and policy experts have raised serious concerns about OpenAI's proposal, suggesting that it creates a massive conflict of interest as these AI giants are facing backlash over resource allocations like water and land consumption. The US government being part of these companies means it will effectively have to loosen policies to keep these companies profitable while enriching its public fund, which many analysts compare with the cheap purchase of political immunity.