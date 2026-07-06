/Head injuries, sexual assault, water in lungs reveals autopsy report of Bengal girl recovered from pond

The preliminary post-mortem report of the 11-year-old girl whose body stuffed in a sack was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas’s Baruipur area near Kolkata reveals some chilling details. The girl suffered head injuries, was sexually assaulted and thrown alive in the water, according to the report.

According to the police the the post-mortem revealed injury marks on the girl's private parts, along with scratch and bite marks across her body.

The report also suggested that she was hit on her head with a heavy object or banged against a hard surface, said a senior police officer. Also, the girl's lungs and stomach contained water as per the report that suggests she was alive when thrown into the pond.

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Experts believe the death may have happened due to excessive bleeding caused by the head injury, along with drowning.

CM vows stringent punishment

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikarihas vowed the harshest of punishment for the accused. Speaking in Kolkata on Monday, Adhikari said, “I have spoken to the parents of the victim and the government is doing everything that the family has asked for. They will get justice and the criminals will get capital punishment. I am happy that the family has reposed its trust in the government.”

What happened on Saturday

The girl went missing on Saturday after she left her home to buy a birthday gift for a friend. The family members lodged a missing complaint with the police after they failed to locate her. The next day (Sunday) her body was recovered from the pond.

The incident sparked widespread public outrage, local unrest, and mob violence. A 40-year-old man was lynched to death, suspecting him to be an associate of the primary accused.

“She went to visit a friend in the evening but never returned home. Later, on Sunday morning, her mutilated body was recovered from a pond. Following the development, her family members and the locals alleged she was raped and murdered by some influential people in the area. However, the fact is yet to be ascertained," said an officer from the Baruipur Police Station.