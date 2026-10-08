/Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth head for divorce after nearly 10 years

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's relationship throughout the years had attracted considerable attention. The duo had met while working together and went on to build a life together and have experienced both high-profile moments and periods of separation during their relationship. Mia Goth has reportedly filed for a divorce in Los Angeles.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth headed for divorce after 10 years

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are formally ending their marriage after Goth filed for divorce in Los Angeles. As per a TMZ report, Mia Goth filed the documents, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She listed their separation date as July 28, 2025.

In addition, Mia Goth has asked for primarily legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter, Isabel. Moreover, she also asked that neither she nor the actor receive spousal support.

In February this year, as per the Page Six report, the former couple had been separated since last year but were keeping the split under wraps, and the actress had moved to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to family.

Shia LaBeouf's recent legal troubles

The divorce filing comes during a turbulent period in Shia LaBeouf's personal life. In February 2026, the actor was arrested following an altercation during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. He later pleaded guilty to three counts of simple battery and received two years of probation, along with a suspended six-month sentence and requirements including alcohol treatment.

Separately, LaBeouf’s former partner FKA Twigs recently ended another legal dispute involving an agreement connected to her earlier allegations against the actor. FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf have officially resolved their legal dispute after LaBeouf agreed to void a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) that restricted her from publicly discussing their relationship and her experience of alleged abuse. That development came shortly before Goth filed for divorce.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's relationship timeline

The duo had met on the sets while co-starring in the film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and began dating. In 2014, they made their official red carpet debut at the premiere of Fury. Engagement rumours sparked in 2015 after Mia Goth was spotted wearing a ring in March that year followed by a public altercation in July.

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