Olivia Wilde elaborates on the policy she implements onset that led to the firing of Shia LaBeouf

Olivia Wilde is busy with the production of her film 'Don't Worry Darling'. The film has already been in the talking corridors when the director decided to fire actor Shia LaBeouf after he was accused of emotional and physical abuse by FKA Twigs.

The actress/director recently opened up about her process behind the camera and 'no a**holes policy' she implemented onset, which is what reportedly led to LaBeouf's firing.

The 36-year-old told 'Promising Young Woman' director Emerald Fennell said on Variety's Directors on Directors: 'Someone, who's a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful because I just knew I had to do the opposite.

'They said, "Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who's in charge, be the predator." That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that.'

She went on to explain how she finds the onset disconnect between cast and crew to be counterproductive when trying to make a movie.

Wilde said: 'The no a**holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level. I also noticed as an actress for years how the hierarchy of the set separated the actors from the crew in this very strange way that serves no one…



'I think actors would actually like to know more about what's happening there when you're pulling my focus? What is that lens change? But the idea of, don't bother the actors and keep them separate and don't look at them. I think it makes everyone quite anxious.'

She recently returned to set for her movie 'Don't Worry Darling', which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple that becomes ensnared with a cult in their idyllic town.

It was reported in September that LaBeouf dropped out of the role due to scheduling conflicts, before being replaced by Styles.

Variety later reported in December that he was actually fired from the film, as his 'off-putting' style clashed with the cast and crew, ultimately violating Wilde's 'zero a**hole policy.' A source close to the production said of the former Disney Channel star: 'He is not an easy guy to work with.'

It came as LaBeouf faced a lawsuit from ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, detailing the assault and sexual battery she allegedly faced during their relationship to The New York Times.