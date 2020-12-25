Shia LaBeouf fired from Olivia Wilde's next movie due to 'poor behavior'?

Looks like Shia LaBeouf's departure from Olivia Wilde's upcoming film 'Don't Worry Darling' was not due to a schedule conflict, as previously reported.

According to Variety, LaBeouf was apparently fired from the psychological thriller, centred on an unhappy 1950s housewife, after displaying "poor behaviour" to the cast and crew, including director Olivia Wilde.

A source was quoted saying, "He is not an easy guy to work with," The source added that LaBeouf was "off-putting" to those associated with the New Line Cinema project before production began shooting, particularly Wilde, who's known to have a "zero a--hole policy."

Back in September, LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles in the project. The singer-turned-actor will star opposite Florence Pugh as a couple who has their own dark secrets. Chris Pine will also star in the film.

Actor's former girlfriend FKA twigs took part in a Dec. 11 interview with The New York Times to describe the alleged abuse they both suffered during their respective relationships with the actor.



The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.



Also see: Sia supports FKA twigs, calls Shia LaBeouf a 'pathological liar who conned her into adulterous relationship'



In a statement to the New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf said, "I`m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I`m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Days after the FKA's lawsuit was made public, Netflix removed any mention of LaBeouf from its awards campaign of his upcoming movie, 'Pieces of a Woman.'. Later, a source close to the movie told IndieWire that the film's campaign was never set to feature LaBeouf in the first place.