Sia supports FKA twigs, calls Shia LaBeouf a 'pathological liar who conned her into adulterous relationship'

Singer Sia has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf is a 'pathological liar' who tricked her into an adulterous relationship.



The Australian singer made the revelation on her Twitter supporting FKA twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf in which the artist has accused him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.



Taking to her Twitter Sia wrote, "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you"





FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.



The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. It was filed under FKA twigs birth name, Tahliah Barnett.



In a statement to the New York Times, which broke the story, LaBeouf said, "I`m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I`m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."



Barnett met LaBeouf while appearing in his 2019 semi-autobiographical film 'Honey Boy' about a young actor`s dysfunctional early years. The lawsuit says LaBeouf "engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse toward Tahliah, belittling her and berating her after the slightest perceived `insult`."



It said that on one occasion in February 2019, the actor slammed Barnett against a car and tried to strangle her. She also accuses LaBeouf of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.



LaBeouf found fame as a Disney Channel star on 'Even Stevens' and later appeared in movies including 'Transformers' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.'



The past decade has seen several run-ins with the law for disorderly conduct, drunk driving and anger management issues. LaBeouf sought treatment for alcoholism in 2014 and 2017.



(With inputs from Reuters)