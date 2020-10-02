Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

It has been alleged that Shia LaBeouf fought with a man and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint.

The charges were filed on September 24 for an incident that happened on June 12.

Shia LaBeouf gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show ‘Even Stevens’. He is known for his roles in 2007's ‘Transformers’, 2008's ‘Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,’ and last year's ‘Honey Boy’.