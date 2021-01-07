Another Shia LaBeouf controversy? Olivia Wilde reportedly left music video because of him

A can of worms has literally opened as far as Hollywood actor Shia Labeouf is concerned. After we reported yesterday that the actor’s name and profile has been dropped for his Netflix film with Vanessa Kirby, ‘Pieces of a Woman’ there’s now more bad news for him.

Firstly, his name and face was cropped out because of abuse charges levelled against him by his ex girlfriend. And now, there are reports that Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde dropped out of a music video as a director when Shia LaBeouf started intruding in her space. On october 23, actress and singer Rainey Qualley aka Rainsford announced on Instagram that she and team made a “short choreographed film” starring her sister Margaret Qualley opposite Shia LaBeouf.

So the music video ‘Love Me Like You Hate Me’ featuring the two above actors was for her film. Olivia Wilde was directing the same. Before Olivia Wilde could submit the edited music video, Shia took the creative liberty of making a cut of his own and insisted that it should be used instead of what Olivia Wilde was directing.

He sent the cut over on a group email to which Olivia Wilde responded that she would be happy to take a look and would submit her cut shortly. The response did not sit well with Shia who reportedly said "we should go with this" in reference to the one he submitted. Reportedly he also said, “Great jazz musicians know when not to play.”

When things became so sour, Olivia Wilde exited the project.

The issue became bigger as Shia LaBeouf had already been fired on Olivia Wilde’s film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. It had been reported that Shia was taking up beefs with others on that film during pre production, so Olivia Wilde removed him due to a “no assholes policy”. She is now collaborating with Harry Styles on the project -- the said project where the romance between the two is said to have sprung. Read more about romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde here.

