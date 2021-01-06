Shia LaBeouf dropped from Netflix film promo after being accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf finds himself in yet another controversy. The actor’s name along with his presence in the promo of his upcoming Netflix film ‘Pieces of a Woman’ has been removed following abuse claims against him by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

FKA Twigs had filed a lawsuit last month against Shia LaBeouf accusing him of “relentless abuse”. She alleged that Shia knowingly gave her an STD and abused her - both emotionally and physically - during their relationship. The pair dated for less than a year before ending things in May 2019.

Netflix has taken cognizance and removed his name from the bio of the film on its timeline as well as drop him from the promo of the film. Now, the promo stars only Vanessa Kirby.

‘Pieces of a Woman’ is set to premiere on Netflix on January 7. The film is said to be an oscar hopeful with both Vanessa Kirby and Shia Labeouf pegged for acting honours.

Last month Shia LaBeouf also had his name removed from Netflix’s ‘For your awards consideration’ page promoting the film. Vanessa Kirby was put up for best actress consideration, but Shia LaBeouf’s name was left off the list. The description reads: 'Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.'

