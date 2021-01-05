Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde confirm dating as they step out holding hands in new pics

Looks like singer Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde are dating.

The couple who have been linked together for quite a while now finally made it sort-of-official after they were spotted holding hands while attending a friend’s wedding.

In pictures that were published by Page Six, the former One Direction singer Harry Styles and Hollywood actress Olivia Wilde were spotted holding hands as they attended the wedding of Jeff Azoff, who is Harry’s manager and Glenne Christiaansen.

While Harry Styles wore a classic suit with a white button-down shirt, Olivia wore a floral dress with a pink headband.

In some pictures, they wore matching black masks before Harry changed into a robe to pose for more pics with the newlyweds.

Reports also mention that the couple stayed at the same hotel before heading back together to Los Angeles. "They shared a room and did everything together," a source quoted by Page Six said adding, "They had a great time and are very happy."

Meanwhile, the two will also be seen in a film together as Harry Styles recently signed for Olivia’s upcoming psychological thriller, ‘Don't Worry Darling’, which she is directing and producing. Harry Styles asks to 'treat people with kindness' along with 'Fleabag' actor Phoebe Waller Bridge

Prior to this, Olivia and Jason Sudeikis had ended their seven-year engagement in early 2020. The couple shares two children together.