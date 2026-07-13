/Shia LaBeouf recalls father's inappropriate behaviour towards Lucy Liu and Sigourney Weaver; claims the latter 'slapped' him

Shia LaBeouf has always stayed in the spotlight for a series of candid personal confessions and recent legal troubles. The actor continues to make news for both personal and professional milestones. During the panel event, the Hollywood actor made shocking claims about his father's inappropriate advances towards several female co-stars.

Shia LaBeouf's father on inappropriate behaviour towards female actresses

During a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 11, Shia was asked about his experience of working with Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu; he called out how his dad allegedly soured his relationships with the actresses. Shia also revealed that one of his former castmates, Weaver, allegedly slapped his father on the set of Holes.

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He said, 'My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here are all these pretty girls walking around.' Bad news. My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time." He further said, "Lucy Liu couldn't stand my dad. She couldn't stand him. But he wasn't going anywhere; he's my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer."