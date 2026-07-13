/Wai Ching Ho, best known for her role in Daredevil, dies at 82; tributes pour in

Veteran actress Wai Ching Ho, best known for portraying the enigmatic Madame Gao in Marvel's Daredevil, has reportedly died at the age of 82. The news of her passing was shared by her family, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, friends and fans, who remembered her for her commanding screen presence and remarkable contribution to film and television.

Wai Ching Ho's family issues statement; tributes pour in

Wai Ching Ho's family confirmed her death in a statement shared with Variety. Her cause of death wasn't immediately available. They stated, "Her family are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support and the many beautiful messages and memories people have shared about our beloved Wat. Reading how much she meant to so many is comforting to us during this difficult time."

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Soon after the news of death surfaced on the internet, several took to social media platforms to pay their tributes to the veteran actress. One user wrote, "Rest in peace, Wai Ching Ho, she also voiced Grandma Wu in Turning Red."

Another X user wrote, "Wai Ching Ho has sadly passed away at the age of 82. RIP Madame Gao."

“Wow, and I'm literally at the tail end of the OG Daredevil Netflix series. RIP to one of the goats in that show. She was such an amazing actor,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "I met her at a con years ago and got her autograph. An incredible talent with so much presence, as well as a sweet, intelligent and cheerful soul to speak with! She told me how much it meant to her to have such a beloved role so late in her career. RIP to a legend!"

About Wai Ching Ho

Born in Hong Kong, Wai Chang Ho's career spanned across theatre, television and film. She leaves behind a legacy that stretched far beyond the memorable role as Madame Gao in Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders. She has also appeared in acclaimed projects including Hustlers, Only Murders in the Building and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, while voicing Grandma Wu in Pixar's Turning Red.

Other TV projects she has been part of include Law & Order, Only Life to Live, and Fresh Off the Boat.