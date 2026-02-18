/Transformers star Shia LaBeouf arrested post alleged Mardi Gras fight in New Orleans

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf, best known for his roles in the Transformers franchise, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Charlie Countryman, among others, has landed in legal trouble over an alleged fight outside a bar in New Orleans. The actor has reportedly been arrested, and let's delve in to know what the situation was that the escalation became serious.

More details about Shia LaBeouf being arrested

The physical altercation outside the bar reportedly occurred Tuesday midnight, January 17, outside a bar in the French Quarter. Several videos had gone viral in which he was seen being manhandled, smacked around and held down before the police arrived. Shia was shirtless with his back tattoo on full display as he was seen facing off against a bunch of people.

Shia was escorted out of the bar, as per the report of TMZ, before getting into a brawl. After the fight, the Transformers star was seen receiving medical aid while conversing with Emergency Medical Service workers. According to court records, Shia is facing two charges of simple battery.

Shia LaBeouf's issues with disorderly conduct, addiction and more

The actor has had a history of addiction and mental health struggles. On June 26, 2014, LaBeouf was arrested at New York City's Studio 54 theatre and subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal trespass. Following the incident, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, while the trespassing and harassment charges were dropped.

In another incident in 2017, LaBeouf was reportedly arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. He later attributed the incident to his alcohol addiction. He was sentenced to probation for one year, including time served, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine as well as seek therapy to manage his anger and substance use issues. Again in 2020, LaBeouf was criminally charged with misdemeanour battery and petty theft for his involvement in an altercation with a man in June of that year. He pleaded not guilty. A judge ordered LaBeouf into a diversion programme in May 2021.

All about Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf gained prominence with his role of Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, for which he even received Young Artist Award nominations in 2001 and 2002 and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003. He made his film debut in The Christmas Path (1998).

He has then been featured in several projects, including Constantine, Lawless, The Company You Keep, American Honey, Borg vs McEnroe, Padre Pio, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Tax Collector, A Man Named Scott, Honey Boy, Fury, Man Down and Born Villain, among others.