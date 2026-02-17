/BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt named as one of the presenters along with Cillian Murphy, Michael B Jordan

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her BAFTA debut. On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the full list of presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards 2026. Alia will be presenting an award at the ceremony. Cillian Murphy, Michael B Jordan and Kate Hudson are also named as presenters this year. The BAFTA awards 2026 will take place on Feb 22 in London and will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA Awards 2026

The list of presenters announced by the British Academy on Tuesday is as follows: Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skargård, Stormzy, Warwick Davis.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This year, actors like Jacob Elordi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Benicio del Toro, Jesse Plemons, Odessa A’Zion, and Rose Byrne are some of key nominees at the BAFTA awards this year.

Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb will host a live show from the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards and Content, said, “It’s especially exciting to have such an impressive line-up of presenters joining us on the night, representing the very best of film and the wider creative industries.”

India at BAFTAs