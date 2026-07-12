/S Janaki cremated with state honours; granddaughter Apsara Vydyula performs final rites

S Janaki on Sunday was cremated with full state honours at a farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi village in Karnataka's Heggadadevanakote taluk, near Mysuru. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 88 on July 11 following a cardiac arrest. Since the news of her demise surfaced, social media has been filled with tributes from fans as well as the film industry.

S Janaki receives full state honours

Before the funeral, Janaki's mortal remains were kept at Maharaja's College Grounds in Mysuru, where people from across the state arrived to offer tributes to the legendary artist. Following the public homage, her body was taken to the cremation site. Her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, performed the final rites in accordance with Andhra Brahmin traditions.

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Several family members, admirers and thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects.

Granddaughter pays tribute

Speaking to the media during the last rites, Apsara said, "This is a great loss, not just to our family, for the whole nation, for the whole world. My grandmom was a very versatile singer. She had the most expressive type of singing. I think everybody who listens to her music knows that."

Remembering her, she added, "It’s a very sad day, not just for the family, but for the whole nation. My grandmother was one of a kind; anybody who knew her will not tell you otherwise. She was very special to the world; she was a remarkable talent. I will remember her as my grandmother, kind, so generous, and full of love and laughter."

Apsara further remembered Janaki as a compassionate and humble individual. "She was so down to earth and humble. Anybody who meets her will tell you the same thing. She will be greatly missed, but forever, she will live on through her music. We only have that now. We're always together. There is no goodbye."

About S Janaki

Janaki was a four-time National Film Award winner and recipient of 33 State Film Awards. After decades of recording and live performances, she announced her retirement from singing following a public concert in Mysuru. "I am happy with my career. I want to stop singing when I am doing well. This is also to make way for several young and new artistes," she had said at the time.