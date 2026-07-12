/S Janaki dies at 88: President Murmu, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi pay tributes; funeral to be held today

Veteran singer S Janaki, fondly known as the Nightingale of South India, passed away at the age of 88 on July 11, 2026. The legendary artist breathed her last in Mysuru following a cardiac arrest. She was celebrated for her unmatched versatility and the emotional depth she brought to her songs. After news of her demise broke, several prominent personalities, including the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chiranjeevi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and many others, took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic singer.

S Janaki’s funeral

Legendary playback singer S Janaki’s funeral will be held on the evening of July 12, 2026. Her last rites will reportedly take place at a private garden in Kaniyanahundi village, HD Kote Taluk, in the Mysuru district of Karnataka, and will begin at 5 pm.

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Before her funeral, her mortal remains were placed at the Maharaja College Ground in Mysuru for public viewing. Several fans mourned and paid their last respects to the legendary artist.

Public figures and celebrities pay tribute to S Janaki

The Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, mourned the loss of the veteran artist and shared a heartfelt note on X. It read, “In the passing of the legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma, India has lost a musical icon. Her extraordinary singing enthralled generations. Her illustrious career spanned more than six decades, during which she recorded thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Odia, Tulu, Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali. Her timeless music will always remain valuable. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and offered a heartfelt tribute to S Janaki. He wrote, "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations. They gave voice to every emotion with unparalleled grace as well as versatility. Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Vijay, CM of Tamil Nadu, expressed his grief over the demise of S Janaki. Pouring condolences, he wrote on X, "The passing of Mrs S Janaki, the legendary playback singer who has won the hearts of multiple generations with her unique voice in the Indian film music world, brings immense sorrow."

Further describing her remarkable career. CM Vijay wrote, "Having sung thousands of songs in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and more, she has left an indelible mark on the music world. Recipient of countless prestigious awards, including multiple National Film Awards, she will forever remain etched in the hearts of fans through her sweet voice, exceptional ability to convey emotions, and unwavering dedication to music."

He continued his note by writing, "Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian music world. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to her grieving family, the film fraternity, music artists, and her fans across the globe. I pray for her soul to attain peace."

Trisha Krishnan also shared a heartbreaking note along with it; she shared a series of rare photos with S Janaki. Taking to Instagram, her post read, "Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life. But knowing you and being loved by you is something I’ll cherish forever. Thank you for your hugs, your kindness, your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls. Your voice will live forever."

She further added, "Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly."

The megastar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, shared old photos with the legendary artist and penned a note in her memory. The note read, "The news of Janakamma garu's passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen."

His post further read, "Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu's sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days... those memories... come alive once again before my eyes. Janakamma garu... your voice is immortal. Om Shanti."

Tamil actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan took to his X timeline to pen a condolence message. He wrote, "The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all."

Prominent Indian film producer, Boney Kapoor, also came forward and pay last respects to S Janaki. Taking to X, Kapoor left a heartfelt note in which he wrote, "The voice that gave life to countless emotions has fallen silent, but its echo will resonate for generations."

He further added, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma—the timeless Nightingale of South India. For over six decades, she touched millions of hearts with a voice that could express joy, love, devotion, longing, and sorrow with unmatched grace. Her songs transcended languages, generations, and borders, becoming an inseparable part of India's musical heritage. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures."

"Heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and the millions of admirers whose lives she enriched through her extraordinary artistry. Om Shanti. Rest in eternal peace, Janaki Amma," Boney Kapoor wrote.

About S Janaki

S Janaki was an iconic Indian playback singer widely lauded as the "Nightingale of South India". With an illustrious career spanning over six decades, the veteran artist delivered thousands of songs across more than 20 languages. Known for her unmatched vocal range and expressive depth, she remains one of the most prolific singers in Indian cinema history.