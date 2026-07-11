/Veteran singer S Janaki, Nightingale of South India, dies in Mysuru

Veteran singer S. Janaki is no more. The legendary playback singer, famously known as the 'Nightingale of South India', died in Mysuru on July 11. She was 88.

The veteran singer died peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones. On Saturday, the news of her death was shared by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, in a post on Instagram.



Sharing a note on behalf of the family, they wrote, ''It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.

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‘’She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.''