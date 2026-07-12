/S Janaki dies at 88: Here's why the legendary singer declined Padma Bhushan in 2013

S Janaki passed away on Saturday at the age of 88. The legendary playback singer is known as the Nightingale of South India and has had an extraordinary legacy over nearly seven decades. But do you know she once refused to accept the Padma Bhushan?

Janaki was one of the most versatile voices of India and recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Urdu and Tulu. She took her last breath at a private hospital in Mysuru on July 11 after reportedly facing age-related health complications.

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Since the news of her demise surfaced, fans and celebrities have flooded social media with reactions.

Why did S. Janaki not accept the Padma Bhushan?

She was selected for the Padma Bhushan in the field of arts in 2013 by the Government of India. However, the singer refused to accept the award, saying it should have come earlier.

"I refuse the Padma award... I have been singing for the last 55 years. I consider the recognition of my fans in various languages as the highest award," she reportedly explained the decision at the time. "I have been singing for the last 55 years. I have sung a variety of songs in many languages. They all appreciated my songs. Even you Malayalees often say that my pronunciation is correct. So what else I require than the recognition from the people."

No grudges against the government

She also clarified that although she rejected the honour, she had no complaint towards the government. "I have no complaint towards the government. I don't think the government has done anything wrong. But I have decided to refuse Padma award," she added.

Her son, Murali Krishna, also defended her stand, saying, "It has come too late. She should have got it long long time ago. She has refused to accept the award with due respect."

About S Janaki

Janaki was a four-time National Film Award winner and recipient of 33 State Film Awards. After decades of recording and live performances, she announced her retirement from singing following a public concert in Mysuru. "I am happy with my career. I want to stop singing when I am doing well. This is also to make way for several young and new artistes," she had said at the time.