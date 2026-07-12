/Lenin box office Day 2: How much did Akhil Akkineni starrer mint in two days?

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role, was released in cinemas on July 10. The action-drama gained momentum at the box office and has registered strong numbers. Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in a key role. With the opening weekend still underway, attention now turns to whether the film can maintain its momentum on Sunday and finish its first weekend on a strong note.

Lenin's box office report

On day one, Lenin collected a net of Rs 7.15 crore across 2028 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 8.22 crore and total India net collections to Rs 7.15 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 3.30 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 11.52 crore.

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On day 2, Lenin collected a net of Rs 8.15 crore across 2099 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 17.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 15.30 crore. Overseas, the film collects Rs 2.50 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.80 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 23.40 crore.

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All about Lenin

Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Lenin is a Telugu language rural action-drama starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in lead roles. For the unversed, the film blends village politics with deep themes inspired by the Indian epic Mahabharata.

The voice over features Jr NTR to set the scene. Jr NTR steps in for a special prologue narration. His voiceover establishes the film’s intense, rustic backdrop in the Chittoor/Rayalaseema region.