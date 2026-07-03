/Akhil Akkineni opens up about freak accident that delayed his comeback

Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and Amala, is busy promoting his upcoming film titled Lenin. During the promotions, the actor revealed that he had suffered a severe accident after the release of his previous film Agent. He said the difficult phase has strengthened his resolve as he prepares to make his comeback.

Akhil Akkineni on facing accident and delaying for his comeback

Speaking to the Idlebrain YouTube channel, Akhil revealed that he had a freak accident after the release of Agent that needed two surgeries. He said, "I can understand; it is a long break. Half was my fault, half was not in my hands. I had an injury with a 16-month recovery. It took some time. I had two surgeries on my left hand. 3-4 months after the Agent (movie) was released, I had an injury. It was a freak accident. I slipped on a wet bathroom floor, and I fell on a glass piece. It cut through my vein, nerve and tendon on my left hand's ring finger and middle finger. I have 48 stitches here."

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He further stated, "It was an unpleasant injury that shook me completely; for almost 7-8 months I could not lift any weights. It took 16 months in total to completely recover. To mentally recover and gain the strength to hit the gym again, take action, anything. I couldn’t do it. Combined with that and my last film’s result, I think it was a journey I had to go through. The only thing I can reassure you is that I will not let it happen again."

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All about Lenin

The Telugu-action film Lenin is written and helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu. The movie is jointly produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Apart from Akhil, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead role alongside Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. The film features an original score and soundtrack composed by Thaman S., with cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by Naveen Nooli. Lenin is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

What do we know about Akhil Akkineni?

Born in California to actors Nagarjuna and Amala, he is of Telugu descent from his father's side and has Bengali and Irish ancestry from his mother's side. He is the grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and the half-brother of Naga Chaitanya.