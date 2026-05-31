/Naga Chaitanya shares sweet birthday wish for Sobhita Dhulipala, says 'Grateful I get to do life with you'

Sobhita Dhulipala turned 34 on May 31. Ditching a basic birthday wish, Naga Chaitanya turned Instagram into a love zone by jotting down a heartfelt and beautiful message for his wife. The post and the note went viral in no time, and fans couldn’t resist adoring the two lovebirds.
Naga Chaitanya's heartfelt wish for Sobhita Dhulipala
Taking to social media, Naga Chaitanya shared a series of pictures with Sobhita Dhulipala and wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his gratitude for having Dhulipala in his life. The post read, "Happy birthday, my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you."
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As soon as Chaitanya posted the birthday note and pictures, Sobhita Dhulipala responded gracefully and replied in a beautiful manner. She wrote, "Thank you bangaaram."
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Along with some cute selfies, the series of photos includes candid pictures of the couple. In one of the pictures, both husband and wife are standing in front of the big mirror and posing for the perfect quirky couple photo. Another picture showcased them enjoying the scenic surroundings.
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Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, reportedly dated for two years and tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. They have not yet shared the screen in a film together, but have each built successful independent careers in Indian cinema and OTT space.
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Naga Chaitanya's work front
Last seen in the romantic action drama Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi, the actor is currently has a busy schedule, working on the mystical adventure thriller Vrushakarma (formerly titled NC24). It is being directed by Karthik Varma Dandu.