/Mahesh Babu unveils Naga Chaitanya's FIRST look in Vrushakarma; fans say he looks 'unrecognisable'

Finally, the much-awaited project #NC24 has got its official name-Vrushakarma. Starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and directed by Karthik Dandu, the film's title and first-look poster were unveiled on Sunday, November 23, which happens to be the actor’s 39th birthday. Following the buzz fuelled by behind-the-scenes videos, superstar Mahesh Babu revealed the first look on his social media, making fans go crazy.

Naga Chaitanya's first look released on his birthday

Presenting Naga's bold and never-before-seen avatar, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this." The poster of Vrushakarma appears to bring a brutal, ancient world, hinting at a mythical thriller.

With dusty tones, it showcases Naga in mid-action, swinging an iron rod with fierce intensity. His muscular build, sweat-drenched face, and rugged attire have made the fans talk about the gripping plot of the film.

Within minutes of the poster release, users have flooded social media with praise for the actor's transformation. One fan wrote, "Chay Sir, I strongly believe ‘Vrushakarma’ will achieve spectacular success at a pan-India level."

About Vrushakarma

The film is directed by Karthik Dandu and is jointly produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, with presentation by Bapineedu. Fans believe Vrushakarma will be one of Naga Chaitanya’s most ambitious ventures yet. Besides Naga, the cast features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Ragul D. Herian is handling cinematography, and the music is composed by Ajaneesh B. Loknath.