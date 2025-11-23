LOGIN
Ye Maaya Chesave to Thandel: 6 Must watch movies of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 12:41 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 12:41 IST

The fans are celebrating the birthday of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya today, i.e., on November 23. The actor has delivered multiple hits. From Ye Maaya Chesave to Venki Mama, Naga Chaitanya consistently showcases his immense talent to his fans. 

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya!
(Photograph: Instagram)

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya turned 39 this year. He is an Indian actor and entrepreneur, primarily working in the Telugu film industry for many years. Over time, Chaitanya has gained immense popularity and earned several accolades for his hard work and talent, including a Filmfare Award, a Nandi Award, and a SIIMA Award. On his birthday, let’s recall some of his must-watch movies that showcase his acting skills and charming on-screen persona.

Thandel
(Photograph: Netflix)

Thandel

Where to watch: Netflix

Naga Chaitanya plays Raju in an action romance movie. Based on a real-life incident, Raju is a fisherman from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The dramatic turn came when he accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters while doing his work and faced a stressful journey.

Thank You
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Thank You

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Naga Chaitanya as Abhiram, a self-centered businessman who gets on a guilt trip and realizes that he has isolated himself from everyone due to his ego. Abhiram decides to revisit the important people from his past to express gratitude and find a deeper way to say “Thank you.”

Venky Mama
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Venky Mama

Where to watch: JioHotstar and ZEE5

The movie stars Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya as Venky Mama and as Captain Karthik Shivaram Veeramachineni. The story showcases a beautiful bond when Karthik's parents die in a car accident, Venky Mama sacrifices his dreams of joining the army to raise him. But later, Karthik becomes a soldier, and joining the army makes an unbreakable bond between the two.

Majili
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Majili

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Featuring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who play Poorna Chandra Rao and Sravani in the romantic movie. The story revolves around Poorna, who is dealing with a deep depression over his past lover and a failed cricket career. He is forced to marry his neighbour Sravani, but his alcohol addiction doesn't let him see her one-sided love.

Yuddham Sharanam
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Yuddham Sharanam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Chaitanya plays Arjun, a drone designer. He seeks revenge for his parents' murder by a ruthless criminal named Nayak. He begins investigating their death and discovers lots of disturbing truths, which leads his life into a major conspiracy.

Ye Maaya Chesave
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Ye Maaya Chesave

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Naga Chaitanya as Karthik and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Jessie Thekekuthu. The story follows Karthik, an engineering graduate, who desires to make films. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Jessie, his neighbour. The drastic twists come when Jessie's father opposes their relationship due to religious differences.

