/Ye Maaya Chesave to Thandel: 6 Must watch movies of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya turned 39 this year. He is an Indian actor and entrepreneur, primarily working in the Telugu film industry for many years. Over time, Chaitanya has gained immense popularity and earned several accolades for his hard work and talent, including a Filmfare Award, a Nandi Award, and a SIIMA Award. On his birthday, let’s recall some of his must-watch movies that showcase his acting skills and charming on-screen persona.