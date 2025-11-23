/Yearender 2025: Bollywood wedding recap- Armaan Mallik, Prajakta Koli, Darshan Raval and more

From Armaan Mallik to Raftaar to Darshan Raval, several celebrities from Bollywood have joined in embarking on a forever journey. Let's take a look at the couples who have tied the knot this year.
Dreamy weddings, destination weddings, and getting hitched to a best friend. We've already witnessed some of the most unexpected weddings this year. As 2025 ends, let's rewind and go back to the celebrity weddings in Bollywood that took place.
One of the most popular playback singers in the Bollywood industry, Armaan Mallik, married influencer Aashna Shroff on January 4. The couple got engaged in August 2023.
Singer Darshan Raval surprised his millions of followers with the news of his wedding that took place on January 18. He tied the knot with his best friend, Dharal Surelia, in the presence of close friends and family.
Renowned rapper Raftaar tied the knot with actor and fashion stylist Manraj Jawanda on January 31 in a close-knit ceremony attended by close friends and family.
Prateik Babbar and Priya Roy got married on the occasion of Valentine's Day in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai after dating for the past few years. The wedding took place at Prateik's home in Mumbai.
Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang tied the knot on February 14. For the unversed, Hridi is the founder of Guru Om Candles and Decor. Anuv Jain is an Indian singer-songwriter and composer known for his soulful tracks like Baarishein, Alag Aasmaan, and Gul, among others.