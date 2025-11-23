/Family Man season 4 confirmed? Here's what Manoj Bajpayee revealed

Within hours of the release of Family Man Season 3, fans have binged-watched all the episodes. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the OTT thriller has sparked excitement among fans about its return. And guess what, Season 4 is officially confirmed. The actor has given a big update about the Amazon Prime Video show, and viewers can't stop talking about it.

Manoj Bajpayee confirms Season 4

The discussion about Season 4 began during a Q&A session on X, and Manoj replied to fans who were confused by the Season 3 cliffhanger.

When a fan asked, "Bro, I double-checked… even triple-checked. Where is Episode 8 of The Family Man S3?" The actor replied, "Ab sab 4th season mein! Maar kaat khallas!!" This means the next season will answer several major questions of the current one.

When more fans came up with their confusion about the open-ended finale, Manoj said, "Sabka jawab 4th season mein hoga! Jaldi milte hain!" Within no time after these replies, the internet went into a frenzy, and fans are already celebrating the confirmation that Srikant Tiwari’s journey is far from over.

Manoj on Gen Z slang

Though Manoj's character is not moved by terrorists and covert missions, the actor can't handle Gen Z slang. During an interview with Yuva, he revealed that he cannot keep up with terms like “Pookie”, “Ssup”, and “Rizz”. He also called Gen Z “a lazy lot,” he joked, “Poora sentence bolte hi nahi. ‘Rizz’ matlab zing, X-factor. He’s got quite a rizz.”

Fans demand answers to the questions about Season 3

After watching Season 3, fans are curious and want to know the answers to the unexpected cliffhanger. Though it brings back their favourites Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and introduces Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, viewers took to social media demanding to know whether the creators Raj & DK have intentionally left out episodes.

One fan wrote on X, "Binged Season 3 whole day… you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Is the season over? Or are more episodes coming?" To which Manoj confirmed the return of Srikant Tiwari. Another fan said, “Srikant Tiwari can’t leave us like this. Season 4 better come soon!”

About Season 4

Though Amazon Prime Video has not officially confirmed, reports suggest that the writing for Season 4 has already begun, and the filming may start by mid-2026. Season 4 is said to be released in 2027–2028.