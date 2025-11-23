/120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar starrer called out by author of Battle of Rezang La, says 'What a letdown'

Farhan Akhtar's latest movie, 120 Bahadur, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Be it landing in legal trouble or creating a record. The war drama was released in cinemas on November 21 and is based on the 13 Kumaon Regiment, which fought the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Post theatrical release, it received praise from the audience and critics; however, Kulpreet Yadav, who penned The Battle of Rezang La, has called out the film for being fictionalized.

What more did author Kulpreet Yadav say about the film?

Kulpreet Yadav took to his X profile and shared a video in which he gave an honest opinion about the film. He stated, "I watched 120 Bahadur in Delhi today, and I must say I'm very disappointed. It was such a great battle, and there was no need to fictionalize the story. The director and makers have converted a team's effort into one man's completely fictionalized story."

“I'm very disappointed, as I was looking forward to the movie with great anticipation. Great opportunity lost, but you are welcome to watch the film and talk about it,” Kulpreet further said.

However, after his review, an X user took to the comment section to share his viewpoint. He started writing a different opinion. A writer can make a bad figure into a good one and a good figure into a bad one. There is another book written by Jai Samota. Claims are different, but still I would say Rajputs have a big history of valour; they can leave this one."

Kulpreet Yadav replied to him, “No valour is big or small, and no community is big or small. This isn't about community. My only point is that the script is unnecessarily fictionalised. The battle itself was powerful enough, & it just needed to be told truthfully.”

All about 120 Bahadur

The war film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, which is considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and was fought on November 18, 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, entirely made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties.