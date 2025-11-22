Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, 37, passes away in a road accident

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died at the age of 37 in a road accident on Saturday, November 22, 2025. As per PTC News and other reports, the accident happened on Friday late at night on the Mansa–Patiala road near Khiala (Khyala) village in Mansa district, Punjab.

What happened to Harman Sidhu?

Reportedly, the singer was going back to his village after a shooting in Mansa. His car collided head-on with a truck, and the impact of the crash was so hard that the vehicle was completely crushed. As per the authorities, Harman died on the spot, and his body was taken to Mansa Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. His family was informed soon after.

About Harman Sidhu

His death news has saddened Punjab’s music fraternity, as well as his fans. He was loved for his distinctive voice, emotional lyrics, and strong stage presence. Harman got his recognition from the hit duet “Paper Te Pyaar” with Miss Pooja. His other popular tracks include Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, Mela, Mobile, Pind, Kheti, and more. His 2009 album Ladia is also one of his most memorable works.

As per his family members, the singer had finished the shooting of two new songs that are said to be released by the end of 2025.



Harman Sidhu is survived by his wife and daughter. Reportedly, the singer was the only son of his parents. No official statement has yet been released by the family on social media.

His past controversies

In 2018, the singer and his friends were arrested for drug possession charges. Reportedly, he had admitted to struggling with drug addiction for several months.