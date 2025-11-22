/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Pandey reunite for a modern romance

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan turns 35 today, and fans have flooded social media with wishes, edits, and posts. But this time, the actor has surprised everyone with a return gift. The much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is out, and fans can't keep calm. His co-star Ananya Panday has also joined in on the celebrations and shared the teaser with a sweet post.

About the teaser

"Happy birthday, Ray from your Rumi. My gift to you and our return gift to everyone," the actress wrote. Meanwhile, Kartik posted the teaser with a caption, saying, "Thank you for all the birthday love.. yeh raha Ray ka return gift."

The teaser showcases a glimpse of the rom-com loaded with emotion, humour, and holiday fun. Kartik portrays Ray, a mama’s boy, while Ananya plays Rumi, a die-hard romantic girl who is looking for a 90s-style love story in this modern dating culture.

The twist appears to come when these two contrasting personalities collide during a holiday trip. Filled with banter, mischief, and chemistry, fans are waiting for the return of the on-screen duo after years.

The teaser also showcases breathtaking foreign locations and dance numbers, making it a complete festive cinematic experience. "If you’re going to live another week, live the best week of your life."

Another standout scene in the teaser is when Rumi gets stung by a jellyfish, and fans are relating it to a FRIENDS-inspired Chandler-Monica moment.

About the film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is said to be the first Indian film to release an AI-powered motion poster. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The production lineup includes Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari.

Music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

