/Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on 35th birthday; fans mob him for selfies | Watch

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan turns 35 on November 22. Known for Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2, Chandu Champion, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he celebrated the day by visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, a tradition he follows every year.

He was welcomed to the temple by a huge crowd of fans who had gathered outside the temple to get a glimpse of their favourite star and wish him on his birthday.

Kartik visits Siddhivinayak Temple

The Bollywood actor came to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in a plain white outfit and a yellow temple uttariya. Just after Kartik came out of the shrine, fans surrounded him with bouquets, birthday greetings, selfie requests, and cheers of “Happy Birthday, Kartik!”

Known for his humility, he obliged everyone with smiles, quick photos, and folded hands. He also showcased his gratitude to the paparazzi, who had been waiting at the temple for hours.

Several videos and photos of Kartik's visit to the temple went viral across social media, with fans showering love and birthday wishes in the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan in Naagzilla

Another video also caught the attention of the fans, in which the actor can be spotted dancing on the set of his upcoming film Naagzilla. He won the internet with his energetic moves to Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu.

Directed by Fukrey filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Naagzilla stars Kartik Aaryan, and it is produced by Karan Johar. The film is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, and the shooting is already underway.

Upcoming releases of Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's upcoming film is Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday. It is slated to be released this Christmas. Reportedly, the birthday boy is also working on an untitled project with Kabir Khan.