/Akhanda 2: Thaandavam trailer out: Balakrishna brings triple avatar in Boyapati Sreenu's latest mass entertainer

The trailer of the much-anticipated Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is finally out, and fans can't get over it. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu, it has heightened the audience's expectations. The trailer of the sequel has confirmed that the Balayya–Boyapati combo is gearing up for yet another mass-action storm.

It was released at an event in Karnataka, and the trailer went viral in no time. Along with the film's two chart-topping singles, fans are assured that the “mass god” is back.

About the trailer

It begins with an intense border conflict and transitions into a series of power-packed action sequences featuring Balakrishna. Besides hinting at an external threat to India, another pivotal track appears to be a sinister plot targeting the Kumbh Mela. "We must make them believe that God will not arrive when difficulties arise. The day they believe that, this country will go to pieces," the voiceover in the trailer says.

Aadhi Pinisetty’s features as a tantric villain and scenes of black magic setup are also shown. Loaded with supernatural elements, divine rage, and national-security stakes, it appears to be a mass spectacle.

Balakrishna in three avatars

What caught the attention of the fans in the trailer is Balakrishna’s triple look. From spiritual attire to full-fledged mass mayhem, he wins hearts in every transformation. Additionally, S Thaman delivers a thunderous background score, elevating ritualistic sequences and Boyapati’s action-heavy storytelling. Reportedly, the film also appears to feature an operation similar to a surgical strike.

About the film

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshali Malhotra. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, it is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta (14 Reels Plus) and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The credit of cinematography goes to C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae, with editing by Tammiraju and art direction by AS Prakash.

Fans' reactions

Within minutes after the trailer release, social media was flooded with comments like "Akhanda ruling on 5th December all over India." One user wrote, "Thaman + Balayya = Mass destruction!" Another fan said, "Balayya’s Vishwaroopam is unmatched."