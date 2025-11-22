/Shraddha Kapoor suffers injury on the sets of Eetha; Nashik shoot cancelled: Reports

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been injured while shooting for a film. While performing a Lavani dance sequence in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming biopic Eetha, she suffered a fracture. The project is based on the life of the Tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, and the production has been paused after the mishap.

What happened to Shraddha while shooting?

As per a report by Mid-Day, it happened while the actress was shooting a Lavani number composed by Ajay–Atul during the Nashik schedule. With a Nauvari saree, heavy jewellery, and a kamarpatta, Shraddha was performing a series of fast-paced steps when she lost balance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Lavani has fast-paced beats and a quick tempo. Shraddha had to perform a series of steps in succession to the beats of the dholki. To look the part of a young Vithabai, she has put on over 15 kilos. In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance, which resulted in a fracture," a source told Mid-Day.

Shooting temporarily halted

The report further states that despite the injury, Shraddha came back to Mumbai and tried to continue work on a set in Madh Island for shooting emotional scenes for the film. However, "after a couple of days, her pain aggravated, and they had to discontinue the shoot. The team will regroup two weeks later when she has completely recovered."

However, there has been no update from Shraddha Kapoor about the injury yet.

About the biopic

The film explores the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer of Maharashtra. She is also known as the "Tamasha Samradini." Vithabai was honoured with the President’s Award in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to folk arts. Eetha is said to be one of the most challenging films for Shraddha in her 15-year-long career. According to reports, the actress has undergone intensive preparation, including a major physical transformation, to play the role of a revered artist.

While the makers have not formally announced Eetha, the shoot already began on November 1 in Audhewadi. Reportedly, schedules are planned in Solapur, Satara, and Kolhapur. Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, and sources state that the makers are confident about the on-screen pairing.