/Kartik Aaryan Turns 35: Pyaar ka Punchnama, Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3- Watch these 7 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and other

From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has levelled up his game in Bollywood. With his versatile performances, the actor has always impressed the audience. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let's recall some of his best movies streaming on OTT platforms.
Kartik Aaryan turns 35, and he's one of Bollywood's most loved young stars! The actor started his acting journey with the highly acclaimed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and has since then gone on to impress the audience with his prolific performances, whether it was a sports biopic, Chandu Champion, or a horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Needless to say, the actor has come a long way when it comes to acting. Over the years, Kartik has showcased several unforgettable characters, earning him the hearts of millions. Take a look at the list of his 7 best movies, and pick your favourite one.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the sequel to the classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Ruhaan Randhawa, a fake ghostbuster who claims to be a Rooh Baba. He's hired to deal with a people of a haunting at a mansion. While on a mission to find the spirit of Manjulika, Ruhaan discovers that his face is similar to that of the fort's prince, Debendra. The movie revolves around Ruhaan's hilarious and spooky adventures as he uncovers the truth of the mysterious mansion.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon as Guddu and Rashmi, the young couple, who decides to be in a live-in relationship in a small town to know each other before marriage. But the dramatic turn comes when local people start digging into their lives as they continue to hide their relationship.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kartik Aaryan plays Satyaprem, aka Sattu, an unemployed man who falls in love with Katha, played by Kiara Advani. They get married, but it doesn't turn into a happy marriage until Sattu discovers that Katha is suffering from emotional trauma due to past sexual abuse. This led Sattu to support and help Katha in every way possible.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2011 film revolves around three young bachelors, Ravi (Kartik Aaryan), Rajat (Divyendu Sharma), and Vikrant (Rahul Bagga), and their experiences with love and relationships in the modern world. It was Aaryan's debut film, but his monologue in the movie gave him instant recognition.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story centers around Titu, Sonu, and Sweety, played by Sunny Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Titu is a simple man who gets along with Sweety for their marriage. But his best friend Sonu is not convinced that Sweety is not genuine and is using Titu for his money, which made him do some tricks and tactics to break the bond.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie is about a young engineer, Abhinav Tyagi, played by Kartik Aaryan, who is married to an ambitious woman named Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Their marriage meets chaos when Tapasya, played by Ananya Panday, enters their lives.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the best performances of Aryan's career. In the biographical sports drama, Aryan plays the role of Murlikant Petkar. The movie revolves around his journey of becoming India's first Paralympic gold medalist, who won gold in 1972. The movie focuses on how the legend went from being a wounded soldier in the 1965 war to becoming a world-champion para-swimmer.