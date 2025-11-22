/Did you know? The legendary Kapoor after whom Ranbir Kapoor was named

Dining With The Kapoors is now streaming on Netflix, and the show has members of one of the most celebrated Bollywood families coming together to celebrate the legacy of Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary. To celebrate Raj Kapoor, the greatest showman of Indian cinema, the entire Kapoor clan from different generations, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and many others, came together.

The show has the family coming together for the grand lunch organised by Raj Kapoor's grandson, Armaan Jain. The show features several fun moments of the family as they talk about Raj Kapoor, getting emotional as they remember his legacy and the time they spent together.

In one of the moments on the show, Ranbir recalls his grandfather, sharing how he got his name from Raj Kapoor, whose name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor.

Recalling his moments with his grandfather, whom he had lived with him as he went on to share the story behind his name, the actor said, "My name is actually my grandfather's name. His real name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor. That's how he used to sign his cheques. When I was born, they were running out of names that begin with R. So my grand uncle Shammi Kapoor told Raj Kapoor, 'Since you have not used this name, let's give to him'. So I got the name Ranbir from him."

The show also offers a rare glimpse of Ranbir from his childhood with his grandfather, the two sitting in the garden.

The one-hour documentary special is about family, food and films, and shows what the Kapoors are like in their own home, what they eat and who is more of a foodie.

In one of the segments, Kareena also reveals how Neetu Kapoor, veteran actress and her aunt, once scolded her for eating so much during her pregnancy.

Recalling how once Neetu scolded her, saying “You eat a lot.” he added, “You saw me when I was pregnant, and you were just firing me by saying ‘don’t eat too much.’ And I said ‘I’m pregnant,’ and she was like, ‘so what.'”