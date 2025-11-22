A new day brings a new Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump conflict. The war of words continues between the two famous American personalities, one is the President of the USA, and the other is one of the most well-known hosts and comedians.

On Thursday, Trump wrote a scathing post against Kimmel as he slammed his show, calling him a man with no talent.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump asked why ABC keeps Jimmy Kimmel Live! on the air, "Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!''

Days after Trump’s post, Kimmel made sure to respond in his own humorous way, mentioning Trump’s low-ratings remark and pointing out Trump’s second-term-low approval ratings.

“He keeps saying we have bad ratings. And you should listen to him – because if anyone knows about bad ratings – it's that guy!" he said.

He also pointed out the timing of Trump’s post, which was shared at 12:49 a.m., 11 minutes after Kimmel’s show ended on the East Coast.

“He watches us live… Hi, Mr President, how are you? Thanks for watching us on TV instead of YouTube. It's viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically," Kimmel added.

“It's also sweet that even in the middle of the biggest sex scandal in the history of the American presidency, he takes precious time on the toilet to post about our show,” he continued.

Referring to Bloomberg report, Jimmy said, “Mr. President, I admire your tenacity. If you’re watching tonight, which I presume you are, how about this: I’ll go when you go, OK? We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid. And until then, if I may borrow a phrase from you: ‘Quiet, piggy.’”

The Kimmel-Trump feud

The public feud between Kimmel and Trump is not new, as both continue to criticise each other in public exchanges. Trump was even one of the happiest people on Earth when Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly pulled from air over Kimmel’s comment on Charlie Kirk’s death.