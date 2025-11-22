/Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s Biggest box office flop

This year, several Bollywood movies failed to impress at the box office, with some notable flops making headlines. Hrithik Roshan's War 2, despite its massive budget of Rs 400 crore, struggled at the box office.
The year 2025 was all about entertainment. Several high-profile Bollywood releases this year arrived with massive expectations, star power, and heavy budgets. However, not all of them managed to impress audiences or achieve the anticipated box office success. Here’s a look at some of the major films that failed to meet expectations.
The Salman Khan starrer was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, and fans had a lot of expectations from the actor. But upon its arrival, it failed to impress the fans. Despite the hype, the actor failed to impress the audience with his Eid release. Made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore, the movie earned Rs 180 crore.
War 2 was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, and despite the buzz and being one of the most-awaited films, it earned mixed reviews upon its release and earned around Rs 236 crore in India. However, the movie’s budget was Rs 400 crore, and the collection didn’t cross the budget, which is why it was termed a flop.
The fourth entry into the action franchise had Tiger Shroff reprising his role, along with new additions Sanjay Dutt and Harnaaz Sandhu. Criticised for its graphic violence and screenplay, the movie was a box office bomb, grossing Rs 66 crore worldwide.
The Bengal Files, the third film in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy, created a lot of stir and headlines. But it failed to earn the expected numbers. Based on the true events, the movie was commercially unsuccessful and earned Rs 16 crore at the box office in the budget of Rs 50 crores.
Kangana Ranaut waited to release Emergency at the perfect moment, and after a lot of delay, the movie was released earlier this year. Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She did a prolific job as an actor, but her performance did not earn much at the box office, and it was termed a box office flop. Made in a budget of Rs 60 crore, the movie earned Rs 21.75–22 crore.