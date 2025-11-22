/Sikandar to War 2: 2025’s Biggest box office flop

Kangana Ranaut waited to release Emergency at the perfect moment, and after a lot of delay, the movie was released earlier this year. Based on the Indian Emergency, it stars Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She did a prolific job as an actor, but her performance did not earn much at the box office, and it was termed a box office flop. Made in a budget of Rs 60 crore, the movie earned Rs 21.75–22 crore.