/Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit starring Prabhas, Triptii Dimri goes on floors, Chiranjeevi attends Muhurat Puja

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited action-drama film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has officially begun filming. The makers informed fans by sharing the images of the muhurat puja in Hyderabad on Sunday. The event was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, Triptii, Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and others. But what caught the attention of the fans is the absence of the lead actor, Prabhas, in the photos of the rituals.

Chiranjeevi comes to the ritual as the chief guest

In the photos shared by the production team, Chiranjeevi is seen holding the clapboard, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and Triptii Dimri are standing beside him. The images were shared along with the caption, "Shoot prarambham! India’s biggest superstar Prabhas’s Spirit goes on floors today!"

Besides Prabhas, actors Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi, who are playing important roles in the film, were also not seen in the photos.

Fans question Prabhas' absence

Reportedly, the lead actor was present at the ceremony, but due to his absence in the photos, fans have come up with several theories. Social media is flooded with comments, and many fans are speculating that the makers may be hiding his look. One user wrote, "Where is Prabhas anna? Waiting for his look." Another said, "Eagerly waiting for this banger combo."

About Spirit

This film will be the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Said to be a large-scale pan-world action entertainer, Spirit is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The actor is playing the role of a fierce police officer, opposite Triptii Dimri. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was confirmed for the film; however, several reports suggest that she exited the project due to negotiations falling through.

On October 24, which is also Prabhas's birthday, the makers released an audio-led teaser. "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." In no time, the gripping exchange between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop in remand took the internet by storm.