Naga Chaitanya turns 39: Sobhita Dhulipala pens a hearty note for her husband's birthday

Sobhita Dhulipala shared an intimate and gorgeous picture with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. The popular actor turned 39 on 23rd November 2025, and Dhulipala marked the occasion with a romantic post on her social media, wishing him a heartfelt birthday.

Sobhita's birthday wish for her “Lover” Naga Chaitanya

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sobhita pens a sweet note on a beautifully captured moment with her husband, Naga Chaitanya. The picture showcases Chaitanya zipping up her bear fur jacket in the middle of a road, which highlights how much he adores her. Sobhita captioned the photo as “Happy birthday lover."

In response to her post, the actor replied with a red heart emoji, adding charm to the moment. Ultimately, this has captured the eyes of the fans who are pouring their love on the post. One fan wrote, “Coolest b'day caption.” While another says, “The best." “How cute look both of you,” read the other comment.

Upcoming project of Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya is featuring in a new project, Vrushakarma. The team unveiled the first look of the poster on his birthday. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the poster features a fierce look of Chaitanya, along with an intense and rugged avatar. He is seen in his toned physique and tough look.

The star cast of the movie is Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, and a critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies male lead, Sparsh Srivastava. Srivastava also posted the poster of the film on his social media account along with a birthday wish in the caption, “Happy Birthday, Yuvasamrat.”